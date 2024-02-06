Jordan's Electoral Evolution: A Journey Of Reform, Modernization Under King Abdullah II's Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 6 (Petra) - Senators, deputies, and politicians have expressed their appreciation for the political modernization system, highlighting its concrete and qualitative measures that align with the demands of political forces.They affirmed that these steps have propelled Jordanian democratic life and political modernization to the level that befits the country, its esteemed leadership, and its people.In interviews with (Petra) celebrating the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II's ascension to constitutional powers, notable figures emphasized the significant advancements witnessed in Jordanian parliamentary life during His Majesty's reign.They acknowledged the remarkable development within the comprehensive reform framework, as the King consistently provides recommendations for political reform, modernization, democratic transformation, and enhanced popular participation in decision-making processes.These voices highlighted King Abdullah II's ongoing endeavors in fostering development and modernization across political, economic, and administrative realms. The strengthening of political and parliamentary life has led to the formation of parliamentary governments, while constitutional amendments have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's political landscape.Former Minister of Information and Government Communication, Senator Muhammad Momani, highlighted the achievements of the past 25 years, emphasizing the state of political modernization as a significant milestone.He emphasized the comprehensive strategy developed by the Royal Committee to modernize the political system, resulting in constitutional amendments and key election and party laws that have become the embodiment of Jordan's political reform and democratic modernization efforts.Momani emphasized the importance of the election law's provisions, including the allocation of parliamentary seats to party lists, which has invigorated party work and allowed for a more substantial presence of parties in the political arena.Notably, the law has also included provisions for women's representation within the first three seats and youth representation, contributing to greater diversity and inclusivity in Jordan's parliament.Assistant Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mayada Shreim, emphasized the remarkable progress in Jordanian parliamentary life since King Abdullah II assumed constitutional powers, highlighting the continuous efforts of the King in promoting political reform, modernization, and popular participation in decision-making processes.Shreim underscored the significance of constitutional amendments, party laws, and election laws in empowering women and promoting their active involvement in party work and parliamentary elections.Shreim further highlighted key provisions of the 2022 election law, such as the reduction of the candidate age requirement to 25 years and the increased quota for women's representation. The allocation of 41 parliamentary seats to party lists at the national level has significantly expanded the potential for the formation of a parliamentary government, fostering greater political stability and accountability.The achievements and reforms undertaken in Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II over the past 25 years have contributed to political modernization, democratic empowerment, and an enhanced democratic landscape that reflects the aspirations of the Jordanian people.Furthermore, she indicated the initial parliamentary elections held on June 17, 2003, during King Abdullah II's reign, noting that these elections were conducted under a temporary law, which increased the number of seats designated for women to 12, reflecting the kingdom's commitment to gender equality.Shreim also highlighted the significance of the royal discussion papers, which laid the groundwork for democracy's future in Jordan, comprehensive reform, and the transition towards a parliamentary government. These papers emphasized the rule of law, equality, and popular participation in decision-making.Zaid Naffa, Secretary-General of the Azm Party, affirmed that the current election law reflects the genuine will of the Jordanian state, led by King Abdullah II, to achieve desired reforms and strengthen the democratic process.Naffa emphasized the importance of active participation for the success of party work and the formation of parliamentary governments, acknowledging that the previous individual election system hindered the emergence of effective parties and comprehensive national reform.Over time, Jordan witnessed key electoral milestones. The fifteenth House of Representatives elections were held on November 20, 2007, under a one-vote system. This was followed by the sixteenth House of Representatives elections on November 9, 2010, which introduced the law of imaginary districts.These districts allowed candidates to register in one sub-district while enabling voters to cast their ballots in any sub-district, promoting more diverse representation.During the sixteenth term, His Majesty the King initiated a new reform process, forming a national dialogue committee and a royal committee to amend the constitution. The seventeenth House of Representatives elections took place on January 23, 2013, with increased parliamentary seats and an enhanced quota for women, while the eighteenth and nineteenth House of Representatives elections, held on September 20, 2016, and November 10, 2020, respectively, introduced further amendments to the electoral law, emphasizing the importance of running on lists rather than as individuals.As Jordan entered its second centenary in 2021, King Abdullah II continued to prioritize development and modernization. The formation of a royal committee to modernize the political reform system, including representatives from political parties, youth, and women, demonstrated the commitment to advancing the legislative framework, promoting effective party life, and expanding participation in decision-making.This ongoing journey of reform and modernization under King Abdullah II's leadership has paved the way for a more inclusive and robust democratic landscape in Jordan, empowering its citizens and shaping a promising political future.