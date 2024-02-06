Institutional Risk Management System To Be Established At NEPCO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Specialists from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and consultant Deloitte convened to discuss the establishment of an institutional risk management system at NEPCO, aligning with the international standard ISO 31000.Following the inaugural meeting of the project, NEPCO's Director General, Amjad Rawashdeh, emphasized the significance of establishing such a system and fostering a culture of risk management within the company.Rawashdeh highlighted the necessity of this approach amidst current challenges, emphasizing its role in mitigating risks, capitalizing on available opportunities, and enhancing various technical, administrative, and financial processes in accordance with the strategic plan.Rawashdeh further detailed the agreed-upon project timeline, which encompasses conducting awareness-raising workshops across different company departments and providing specialized, ISO 31000-accredited training for the Department of Institutional Development and Public Safety staff. The objective is to bolster capabilities and enhance staff efficiency through targeted training sessions.A key element of this endeavor entails integrating and implementing a comprehensive risk management process within specific departments at NEPCO as a pilot project, said Brian Wood, head of the project's energy sector.Iman Tirawi, Director of the Department of Institutional Development and Public Safety at NEPCO, elaborated on the approach, highlighting its focus on evaluating and reinforcing current risk management procedures, augmenting technical capabilities through specialized training, and fostering a culture of heightened awareness regarding risk management practices.This project falls under the purview of the Energy Sector Support Activity (ESSA), which is facilitated by USAID.