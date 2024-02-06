Jordan Post Releases Commemorative Stamp In Honor Of 25Th Anniversary Of King Hussein's Passing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Jordan Post has unveiled a special commemorative stamp to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal. The stamp, titled "In Remembrance of Hussein 25 Years," is part of the 2024 collection.In a statement issued by Jordan Post on Tuesday, it was announced that the stamp would be available for purchase by both the general public and stamp enthusiasts starting Wednesday. This issuance includes a single stamp taken from a series initially introduced in 1966, originally valued at 200 fils. The reissued stamp now carries a new denomination of one dinar.Interested individuals seeking to acquire this commemorative stamp can do so by visiting the stamp enthusiasts' section located within the company's premises in Al-Maqabalin, adjacent to the Radio and Television building, beginning Wednesday morning.