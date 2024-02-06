Slight Temperature Increase Anticipated, Bringing Varied Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - A modest uptick in temperatures is predicted for Tuesday, aligning closely with the seasonal averages for this period. Across the kingdom, varying weather conditions are anticipated, with chilly temperatures prevailing in most regions. Conversely, milder weather is expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-level clouds are projected, with the morning hours potentially witnessing light rain showers in the northern and central areas of the kingdom. Limited parts of the southwestern regions may also experience these light showers, while winds are forecast to be moderate and northwesterly, occasionally intensifying.Caution is advised by the Jordan Meteorological Department, highlighting the potential formation of frost in the early morning over elevated mountainous regions, certain desert areas, and plains. Additionally, a risk of reduced horizontal visibility exists during the morning hours due to fog, particularly over mountainous areas and plains.On Wednesday, a further marginal increase in temperatures is expected, accompanied by predominantly sunny weather. Cold conditions are foreseen over mountainous areas and plains, while warmer temperatures are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Thursday will witness a continued rise in temperatures, offering sunny yet relatively cold conditions over mountainous areas and plains. High-level clouds may make an appearance, and southeasterly winds are projected to be moderate, occasionally gaining strength.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 12 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 23C and lows of 11C.