Presidential Polls Likely To Be Held In October

The presidential election is likely to be held during the first week of October, Minister Harin Fernando said.

He said that a new President must be appointed by the second week of October as a result of which the election will most likely take place in the first week of that month.

The Minister said that current President Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the election.

Fernando said that Wickremesinghe must be given more time to complete what he started and so should be elected at the next election.

The Sports and Tourism Minister also found it amusing that those who had 3% of the total votes at the last election are assuming they will get another 47% at the next election.

He was referring to the National Peoples Power (NPP) led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake which is confident of winning the next election. (Colombo Gazette)