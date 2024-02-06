Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation leave Kuwait heading to Oman on a state visit.

KUWAIT -- The Sultanate of Oman is looking forward to the state visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which would further bolster ties, says Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi.

RAMALLAH -- At least 107 Palestinians were killed and 143 injured in new Israeli occupation attacks on the 123rd day of the aggression on Gaza, health authorities announce.

ISTANBUL -- Turkish media reports that an attack occurred in front of the main courthouse complex in the Caglayan area of Istanbul, Turkey, leaving two dead and five injured, including two police officers.

ANKARA -- Turkiye continues, one year after the destructive wave of quakes that struck the south leaving more than 50,000 deaths, continues to remedy impact of the disaster and aid citizens who lost homes and properties. (end)