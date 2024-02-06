Spartan Composites, LLC Acquires Assets Of FODS, LLC

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Spartan Composites, LLC is Thrilled to Announce the Acquisition of the Strategic Assets of FODS, LLC

ROCKLEDGE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Spartan Composites, LLC announces the recent acquisition of the strategic assets of FODS, LLC. This transaction brings together two innovative and fast-growing players in the composite matting industry. Spartan Composites, known for its expertise in engineering and manufacturing advanced composite access mats, has furthered its goal of expanding its product portfolio and market reach through this acquisition.

Based in Colorado, FODS, LLC is the leading provider of innovative and patented construction trackout control systems. FODS has developed a robust global market for its patented composite FODS Mat designed to prevent sediment and debris from leaving construction sites in order to assist contractors with their SWPPP compliance. In the U.S. market alone, FODS has stocking distribution partners in all 50 states.

Jeff Juergens, President of Spartan Composites, believes "the synergies between Spartan Composites and FODS are very strong, as evidenced by our joint manufacturing facility, complimentary customer base, shared commitment to cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices." Spartan Composites' extensive experience in composite material manufacturing positions it strongly to enhance the production efficiency of FODS's trackout control systems, ensuring a seamless integration of their respective technologies. This collaboration lays the foundation to yield innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of the construction industry, in the near future and beyond.

From a market perspective, this acquisition provides Spartan Composites with a competitive edge by diversifying its offerings. FODS brings an established customer base with a powerful distributor network. FODS also possesses an excellent reputation for top-tier customer service. FODS's position as the market leader in the reusable trackout control space opens up new avenues for Spartan Composites to continue to grow. By combining forces, the combined entity aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the construction and environmental sectors, presenting a comprehensive suite of products and services to clients globally.

The leadership teams of Spartan Composites and FODS are confident about the future of continued growth and customer focus. The integration process will involve leveraging each other's strengths, streamlining operations and fostering a collaborative culture. The pooling of resources and expertise will enhance research and development capabilities, resulting in the creation of next-generation products that set industry benchmarks.

