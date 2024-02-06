Financial Chain Corporation Is Official Sponsor Of Young Gymnast

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Financial Chain Corporation continues the tradition of signing
“firsts”. This time, the Company signed a sponsorship agreement
with the young and talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova from“Pro
Sport Club” in support of the development of gymnastics in our
country, where the sport is highly valued.
According to the agreement, Financial Chain Corporation will
provide the young gymnast with sportswear, equipment, accessories,
souvenirs, and, if necessary, financial resources as an official
sponsor.
At the same time, the company undertakes to cover the costs of
transportation and accommodation, as well as medical insurance, so
that the gymnast can participate in tournaments and sporting events
held in different countries.
Again, this will contribute to the development and recognition
of the sports activities of 9-year-old Zuleikha, both in our
country and abroad.
“I took exercises at the age of 6, and I've been doing
gymnastics for 3 years now. I love gymnastics,” said the young
gymnast. Zuleikha dreams of raising the flag of our country at the
World Championships, and she has already achieved success at a
young age. Currently, the talented and promising gymnast is fully
preparing for the tournament, which will be held in March in the
capital of the country with the participation of local clubs, and
for the international tournament, which will be held in April in
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107816098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.