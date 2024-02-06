Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Agricultural Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov met with Bilal Haye,
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Welcoming the guests, the minister gave detailed information to
the meeting participants about the state support for the
agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. It was stated that the
cooperation between the two countries in all fields is developing
dynamically. The parties emphasised that they are interested in
expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.
During the meeting, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan
in the field of agriculture and strengthening of the legal-contract
base, an increase in the trade turnover of agricultural products,
the transfer of the most modern technologies in the field of
agriculture, the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of
cotton growing, rice farming, animal husbandry, and the
implementation of experimental programs in the fields of scientific
research and education in the agricultural sector were
discussed.
During the meeting, the main topic of discussion was the export
of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and various
support mechanisms for this.
Minister Majnun Mammadov touched on the importance of the
"Caspian Agro" exhibition organised annually in our country and
called on Pakistani businessmen to actively participate in this
exhibition, as well as to explore the possibilities of investing in
the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, taking into account the
reliable and favourable business environment.
During the meeting, the activities of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan
Working Group in the field of agriculture and food security were
discussed, and a wide range of opinions were exchanged on issues of
mutual interest.
