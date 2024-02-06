AFU Stratcom: Ukraine Disabled About One Third Of Russian Black Sea Fleet's Warships

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has disabled about 33% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's warships.

The Strategic Communications Department (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the AFU General Staff, the Ukrainian military disabled 24 Russian ships and 1 submarine.

According to open sources, as of the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Black Sea Fleet had 74 warships.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 1, soldiers of a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 naval drones.