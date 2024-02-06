Russians Attack Marhanets With Kamikaze Drone, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone. Two civilians were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram



"Two people were wounded in Marhanets. These are the consequences of another attack on the city. The enemy hit the city with a kamikaze drone," the post reads.

As noted, a 50-year-old woman will be treated at home. A 63-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Four private houses and a car were damaged. Details are being clarified.

As reported, yesterday afternoon, enemy artillery hit the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region four times. The occupants shelled the district center and the Myrove community. No one was injured.