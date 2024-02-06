Iranian plot allegedly uses major British banks to circumvent sanctions

(MENAFN) A report published by the British newspaper "Financial Times" has uncovered allegations suggesting that Iran has leveraged two of the largest banks in the United Kingdom to clandestinely transfer funds worldwide, as part of an extensive strategy aimed at evading Western sanctions. The scheme, purportedly supported by Iranian intelligence services, allegedly involved the utilization of accounts provided by Lloyds Bank and the British branch of Santander Bank by British companies acting as fronts, which were secretly owned by the Iranian Petrochemical Company (PCC), with its headquarters situated near Buckingham Palace. Notably, PCC and its British subsidiary have been subjected to US sanctions since November 2018.



The report sheds light on the intricate web of financial transactions orchestrated by the Iranian petrochemical trading company, which operates under state control and is accused by the United States of generating substantial funds for the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Additionally, the report suggests collaboration with Russian intelligence agencies to finance Iranian proxy militias. According to the findings, the British unit of PCC has continued its operations from central London, employing a complex network of front entities both within the UK and abroad.



Despite the imposition of sanctions on PCC, the report alleges that the company has persistently utilized UK-based entities to receive funds from fronts representing Iran in China while concealing its true ownership. This clandestine operation underscores the challenges faced by regulatory authorities in monitoring and intercepting illicit financial activities, particularly those orchestrated by entities with ties to sanctioned regimes.



The revelations underscore the need for enhanced scrutiny and regulatory measures to prevent the exploitation of the international financial system for illicit purposes. The alleged involvement of major UK banks in facilitating these transactions raises concerns regarding compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and underscores the importance of robust oversight mechanisms to safeguard the integrity of the global financial system.

