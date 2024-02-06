Kuwait Amir Congratulates New Zealand On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable to Governor-General of New Zealand, Cindy Kiro, congratulating her on the country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished her good health and to New Zealand and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) aai

