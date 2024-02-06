Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates New Zealand On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable to Governor-General of New Zealand, Cindy Kiro, congratulating her on the country's national day. aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.