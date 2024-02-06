               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates New Zealand On Nat'l Day


2/6/2024 8:03:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable to Governor-General of New Zealand, Cindy Kiro, congratulating her on the country's national day.
aai



MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107816078

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search