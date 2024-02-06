Kuwait Amir Arrives In Oman On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived, along with official accompanying delegation in Omani capital of Muscat on state visit.

A fleet of Omani military jets accompanied His Highness the Amir's plane over the Omani airspace.

Receiving His Highness the Amir at the airport was Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq.

The Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affair Shihab bin Tareq, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court Khaled Al-Busaidi, Minister of Royal Office Lieutenant General Sultan Al-Numani, Interior Minister Humoud Al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi, Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri, were also at the airport receiving His Highness the Amir.

Accompanying His Highness the Amir are Sheikh Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mansour Mubarak Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan. (end)

amh









