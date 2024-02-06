WHO Warns Of Increase Of Cholera Cases In Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday oF the alarming situation of the Cholera disease spreading in the East Southern African countries.

In a press release, the Emergency Operations Manager for WHO's Regional Office in Africa Fiona Braka announced that in the past four weeks, 10 African countries reported 26,000 Cholera cases and more than 700 deaths.

Braka stated that the most affected countries by this wave of Cholera are Zambia and Zimbabwe, explaining that climate change, lack of food and clean water have worsened the situation.

She added that more than 1.7 million people have been vaccinated against this virus, noting that the process of vaccination is in progress for three million people in Zimbabwe.

WHO called for investments and funding for the treatment of Cholera, adding that the organization already provided USD 10.5 million, however funding is still needed. (end)

