Turkish Interior Min.: DHKP-C Responsible For Courthouse Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday that DHKP-C organization was responsible for the attack that occurred Tuesday in front of the main courthouse complex in the Caglayan area of Istanbul, Turkiye.

Turkish Interior Minister said in his account on X platform that the "terrorist" attack took place at a security checkpoint in front of C Gate of Caglayan Courthouse.

He added that the two perpetrators of the attack, who were members of the DHKP-C organization, had been killed, noting that six people including three police officers were injured.

The DHKP-C organization is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union, and the United States of America. (end)

