Kuwait Parliament Observer Ends Ordinary Session

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Observer Dr. Falah Al-Hajri on Tuesday announced the conclusion of the ordinary session, saying it will resume on Wednesday. MPs, during today's session, started to look into parliamentary questions. (pickup previous) ajr.m

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.