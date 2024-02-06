Turkey's monetary tightening efforts confronts scrutiny amid rising inflation

(MENAFN) Since May 2023, Turkey has undertaken a significant shift in its monetary policy approach, transitioning from a stance of easing to one of tightening in an effort to combat soaring inflation. This policy adjustment has been characterized by a series of eight consecutive interest rate hikes, amounting to a cumulative increase of 3,650 basis points. Despite these aggressive measures, inflation has continued its upward trajectory, reaching unprecedented levels as of January, with figures approaching a staggering 65 percent. This concerning trend has sparked inquiries into the effectiveness of tightening measures in curbing inflationary pressures.



In January, inflation in Turkey witnessed its most substantial monthly surge since August, recording a notable 6.7 percent increase compared to December. On an annual basis, inflation surged to nearly 65 percent, as reported by the Turkish Central Bank. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a yearly rise of 64.86 percent, representing a marginal uptick from the 64.77 percent figure observed in December. Notably, certain sectors exhibited particularly pronounced monthly increases in prices, with health costs surging by 17.7 percent, followed by a 12 percent rise in prices for hotels, cafes, and restaurants, and a slightly over 10 percent increase in prices for miscellaneous goods and services. Additionally, the prices of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as transportation, registered monthly increments ranging between 5 percent and 7 percent. Meanwhile, housing costs escalated by 7.4 percent since December. In a notable deviation from the overall trend, the clothing and footwear sector experienced a monthly price decline of -1.61 percent, as indicated by official data.



This persistent inflationary pressure, despite concerted efforts to tighten monetary policy, raises critical questions regarding the efficacy of such measures in addressing the underlying drivers of rising prices. As Turkish policymakers grapple with the challenge of reigning in inflation amidst economic uncertainty, the effectiveness of monetary policy adjustments remains subject to scrutiny, prompting a reassessment of strategies aimed at achieving price stability and sustainable economic growth.

MENAFN06022024000045015682ID1107816071