Exciting Times Ahead For Web3 Neobank Platform Zeebu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decentralized finance, colloquially known as DeFi, has swiftly risen to prominence as a key application of blockchain technology. It holds a special place as the foundational use-case that inspired the inception of Bitcoin and subsequent innovations. In this landscape, Zeebu , a Web3 neobank platform, is making noteworthy strides. It's contributing significantly to the adoption of DeFi at an enterprise level. Zeebu's recent accomplishments indicate its robust growth and growing influence in the sector. Zeebu with its tailormade payments and settlements solution transforming the finance in the telecom industry. This positions Zeebu as a pivotal player in accelerating the widespread adoption of DeFi.Zeebu has been consistently making waves in the industry since the onset of 2024. Continuing the pace, there are indications that Zeebu is on the cusp of some exciting advancements.Zeebu To Cross 1 Billion in Transactions: Zeebu recently celebrated a significant milestone as announced on their X account, they've crossed $700 million in transactions. As per the latest data from the Zeebu dashboard, the platform has already settled over $766 million in transactions and is steadily marching towards the $800 million mark, with sights set on the near term goal of $1 billion in transactions.This achievement is a testament to the growing acceptance of blockchain and Web3 technologies across various industries. Enterprises are increasingly ready to transition from traditional finance (TradFi) to decentralized finance (DeFi), and platforms like Zeebu are providing the necessary bridge for this shift.Zeebu's Price Rally to $4: Zeebu has been on an impressive price trajectory. ZBU Token started trading at $0.7 nearly six months back and today it's trading over $3.2 per the latest data. Zeebu has already tested the next resistance of $3.4 and is strongly marching ahead to test more levels. Given ZBU token's historical trends and the current market momentum, the next significant resistance level for Zeebu to challenge is projected to be $4.ZBU in Gate's Hot Searched Third Time in a Row: Adding to the list of achievements, ZBU has made it to Gate's hot searches list for the third time in a row. This consistent interest from traders and investors underscores Zeebu's growing popularity in the crypto market. This achievement is a clear indication of the growing interest and confidence of the crypto community in Zeebu.Zeebu to Dazzle at Capacity Middle East: Zeebu is gearing up to make a grand appearance at the esteemed Capacity Middle East 2024 event. As a platinum sponsor, Zeebu is expected to leave a substantial imprint on the telecom industry. The event, which serves as a pivotal gathering for ICT stakeholders, is scheduled to take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre from February 6th to 8th. Zeebu is set to present its innovative solution that aims to modernize telecom transactions and phase out archaic settlement practices.Exclusive Private Event with Telecom Partners: In a strategic move to network with key players and leaders in the industry, Zeebu is hosting an exclusive private event with telecom partners gathering is expected to bring more B2B partners to Zeebu's platform, thereby boosting the adoption of the platform and expanding its user base. This event is a strategic initiative by Zeebu to foster stronger relationships with its partners and to explore new opportunities for collaboration.Conclusion: Considering the recent advancements, it's undoubtedly a thrilling period for Zeebu. The future certainly looks bright with all these developments in the pipeline. With its consistent growth, increasing adoption, and strategic initiatives, Zeebu is well on its way to redefining the future of payments in the B2B landscape.

Mark Arvin

MyCryptoPress

...