Renewed U.S. presidential election sparks speculation about Sino-U.S. ties

(MENAFN) As the United States gears up for its renewed marathon of presidential elections slated for November 5th, the spotlight falls squarely on the future trajectory of Sino-American relations, a pivotal issue dominating the agendas and platforms of potential candidates in the electoral race.



For Beijing, the outcome of these elections holds significant implications, as the identity of the occupant of the White House invariably shapes the course of bilateral relations. The prospect of a second term for Donald Trump, characterized by his confrontational stance towards China and penchant for escalating tensions through tariffs and trade measures during his previous presidency, looms large. Trump's track record of imposing tariffs on Chinese goods and sparking a full-blown trade war underscores Beijing's apprehensions, as his return to office could potentially reignite bilateral frictions.



However, the apprehension surrounding Trump's potential return does not translate into a warm embrace of a Biden presidency for Beijing. Joe Biden, while maintaining a critical stance on China and advocating for stringent policies and tariffs, presents a nuanced challenge for Chinese policymakers. The continuity of tough measures under a Biden administration underscores the dilemma faced by Beijing in navigating the complexities of Sino-American relations.



In a prelude to a potential rematch, former President Donald Trump has already signaled his intentions to revive tariffs on China should he secure victory in the upcoming presidential elections. Trump's recent remarks during a Fox News interview, where he emphasized the necessity of imposing tariffs on China, serve as a harbinger of the potential resumption of his assertive stance towards Beijing.



Trump's reference to the impact of his victory in the Iowa primary, citing the market reaction as indicative of the significance of his policies, underscores the centrality of trade and economic issues in the broader discourse surrounding the U.S.-China relationship. As the electoral race unfolds and candidates articulate their positions on China, the specter of renewed tensions and trade disputes looms large, casting a shadow over the future course of bilateral relations between the world's two largest economies.



