BP beats prospects for robust Q4 earnings driven by gas trading

(MENAFN) BP's announcement of fourth-quarter profits reaching USD3 billion marks a significant achievement, driven largely by robust performance in gas trading. The energy giant also accelerated its share buyback program, indicating confidence in its financial position and growth prospects. This positive quarterly outcome provides a much-needed boost for CEO Murray Auchincloss, especially following disappointing results in the previous two quarters.



Despite challenging market conditions characterized by declining oil and gas prices and weak refining margins, BP managed to achieve a yearly profit of USD13.8 billion for 2023. While this represents a 50 percent decrease compared to the previous year, it underscores the company's resilience and adaptability in navigating volatile market dynamics.



Maintaining stability, BP opted to keep its dividend unchanged at 7.27 cents per share while increasing its share repurchase rate to USD1.75 billion over the next three months, up from USD1.5 billion in the previous quarter. The company remains committed to repurchasing shares worth USD3.5 billion in the first half of 2024, signaling its commitment to returning value to shareholders.



BP's core replacement cost earnings, a key metric representing the company's net profit, stood at USD2.99 billion in the fourth quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of USD2.77 billion. However, this figure is lower than the USD3.3 billion reported in the third quarter and USD4.8 billion recorded a year ago.



The company attributes the strong quarterly results to robust gas trading and favorable oil and gas prices. However, these gains were offset by significantly low refining margins and weakness in oil trading and exploration operations. Despite these challenges, BP's ability to deliver solid profits underscores its strategic focus and resilience in navigating a complex and evolving energy landscape.

