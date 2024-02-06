European stocks rise after robust BP outputs, Chinese stimulus signals

(MENAFN) European stocks surged on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news from oil giant BP and indications of fresh stimulus measures to bolster the wavering Chinese financial markets. The European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.5 percent during the trading session, following a robust 1.3 percent leap in Asian stocks driven by concerted efforts by a Chinese government fund to stabilize the market downturn.



BP, listed on the London Stock Exchange, saw its shares soar by 5.3 percent after announcing fourth-quarter profits totaling three billion dollars and announcing an accelerated share buyback program. This announcement contributed to a significant boost in the oil and gas sector, which witnessed a 1.7 percent increase, spearheading the overall gains in European markets.



However, not all companies experienced positive momentum. UBS shares took a hit, declining by 2.7 percent, subsequent to the Swiss bank's announcement regarding the completion of the initial phase of merging with its struggling competitor, Credit Suisse, following their fourth-quarter results.



In Germany, the DAX index faced pressure, primarily due to a 1.9 percent drop in Infineon shares. The chip manufacturer revised its revenue expectations downward, impacting investor sentiment within the index.



On a brighter note, Morphosis shares surged by an impressive 15.4 percent, extending its robust gains from the previous day. The uptrend was fueled by Novartis' announcement of its intention to acquire the company, which is developing a promising cancer treatment, for 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).



Overall, the European market exhibited resilience and optimism, propelled by BP's strong performance and supportive signals from the Chinese government regarding market stabilization efforts. While some sectors faced challenges, particularly in banking and technology, the broader sentiment remained positive, underscored by notable advancements in pharmaceuticals and energy.

