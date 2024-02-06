ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter Is Now ALS United Mid-Atlantic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMBLER, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter has completed rebranding to become ALS United Mid-Atlantic. This transition comes after the Greater Philadelphia Chapter joined 14 other Chapters in legally separating from The ALS Association on September 1, 2023. These chapters represent approximately half of the ALS patient population and Certified Treatment Centers and ALS Clinics in the nation.

The new logo, branding, colors, and mission statement were put on display for the first time at the ALS United Mid-Atlantic 2023 Annual Celebration. These changes are made possible because of the significant growth and stability of ALS United Mid-Atlantic, which was founded in August 1977. The Annual Celebration also featured the Flame of Hope Awards for ALS Care, Advocacy, and Research and Innovation. Videos highlighting these awards, ALS United Mid-Atlantic Treatment Centers, and a Call to Action to support the ALS Mission are available at @ALSMidAtlantic



Over half of the budget of ALS United Mid-Atlantic is devoted to direct patient care. The nurses, social workers, and care professionals who make up the Arthur and Lea Powell Patient Services Program have a combined 179 years of experience working with the ALS community and over 445 years of experience working in patient care. The care programs for ALS United Mid-Atlantic include 8 multidisciplinary ALS Treatment Centers; the Howard I. Abrams In-Home Care Program; The Marjorie Shimer Durable Medical Equipment Loan Program; The Mike Kilpatric ALS Transportation Program; The Scott A. Mackler, MD, PhD, Assistive Technology Program; The Accessibility Program; services for military veterans with ALS; educational webinars and videos; and virtual and in-person support groups.

For over 40 years, ALS United Mid-Atlantic has demonstrated leadership in ALS advocacy and research, including providing critical testimony to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In just the past 18 months, the FDA approved Relyvrio and Qalsody as two new treatments for ALS, bringing the total number of treatments for ALS to four.



"ALS United Mid-Atlantic provides the services, advocacy, and research to give people with ALS like me the confidence we need as we navigate this challenging disease," said John Russo, who has been living with ALS since 2013. "These changes in name and look are important, but the most important for ALS families is knowing that we can count on the decades of experience and knowledge from the ALS United Mid-Atlantic care team and the brilliant researchers right here in our area."



About ALS United Mid-Atlantic

The mission of ALS United Mid-Atlantic is to unite and empower the ALS community through a collaborative approach to fostering bold research initiatives, advancing national and state advocacy, and providing comprehensive care and support to individuals and families affected by ALS. Each year, ALS United Mid-Atlantic serves over 1,200 people with ALS and their families across the eastern half of Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and the state of Delaware. To learn more, visit

