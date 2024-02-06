VISIBLE ALPHA LAUNCHES NEW BIOPHARMA PLATFORM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivers One-Stop-Shop for Critical Drug-Level Data and Financial Information to Enable More Informed Investment Decision Making in Rapid-Paced Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Alpha, a financial technology company that enhances the investment research process by extracting value from sell-side analyst models, research reports and corporate access events, today announced the launch of its newest data and granular financial information platform Visible Alpha BioPharma.



The pharmaceutical and biotech industries deliver constant innovation and are rapidly evolving. The demand for accurate and holistic drug-level forecasts is more important than ever before. This demand is amplified by evolving regulations, diverse clinical trial outcomes and frequent market fluctuations.



With the launch of Visible Alpha BioPharma, Visible Alpha is providing investment professionals and drug developers with a one-stop-shop for comprehensive drug data and granular financial information to swiftly identify new opportunities, evaluate market competitiveness, gauge market expectations, analyze historical data, access forward-looking estimates and conduct rapid analysis at the drug level.

Visible Alpha's new BioPharma platform will allow investment, equity research, and drug development professionals to:



Gain insights into market trends, investor sentiment and the changing projections surrounding drug performance with detailed financial data.

Dive deep into drug financials with granular consensus estimates for line items like "sales by indication" or "serviceable number of patients".

Understand evolving market expectations by analyzing forecasts for specific drugs, or grouping drugs by indication, MOA or therapeutic areas.

Expedite drug performance modeling with instant access to consensus forecasts and assistive tools like Peak Sales Analysis.

Screen through an extensive drug metadata repository of marketed and pipeline drugs to quickly understand the competitive landscape.

Extended forecast horizons for longer-term drug revenue projections to analyze early stage drugs in greater detail. Power idea generation and refinement, gain a deep understanding of competitive landscapes, and drive market expectation analysis and forward-looking intel for corporate and investor relations teams.

"According to the FDA, we are experiencing a faster pace of innovation and development and more drug approvals in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries," said Mark Hale, CEO of Visible Alpha. "In creating Visible Alpha's BioPharma platform, we are enabling investment professionals the ability to not only keep pace, but to enhance the speed of strategic investment decision making through granular financial information on thousands of drugs – all in an interactive platform that allows for exploration and discovery. We are thrilled to bring this incredibly robust and feature rich platform to our clients."

The new Visible Alpha BioPharma platform features the following functionality:



A Vast Drug Database – Robust forecast data with 200+ brokers, and over a dozen third-party data sources. Visible Alpha BioPharma provides coverage on 6,300+ drugs.

Granular Financials – Visible Alpha BioPharma sources drug-level forecasts directly from the sell-side analyst model, and as a result provides high quality data at the drug level with longer-term forecast horizons than are typically available.

Robust Metadata – Extensive drug metadata enables users to effectively sort, find and group drugs according to selected criteria.

Data Visualization Tools – Leverage intuitive charts and comp tables to quickly view summary information on a drug or set of drugs.

Built-In Auditability – Detailed, time-stamped broker estimates allow analysts to efficiently analyze dispersion and revisions, and audit line items back to the source.

Maximized Efficiency – Summary drug pages provide insight to sales, peak sales, launch date, revisions and distribution analysis. Timely Updates – Changes to broker forecasts are updated in real-time.

