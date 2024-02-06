Optimi Health To Host MDMA Educational Quality Assurance Webinar For Clinicians And Practitioners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Know Your Drug Candidate: Safeguarding Quality in Psychedelic Therapy” webinar set for Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PST

Optimi Chief Science and Quality Assurance experts to provide in-depth access into the Company's safety and quality standards.

Optimi experts will address critical inquiries which still exist on the definition of validated GMP psilocybin, MDMA, and other psychedelic substances. Optimi is the only end-to-end, publicly listed psychedelics company currently offering its drug candidates at scale to address accessibility through lower costs.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi”), a licensed Canadian drug researcher and formulator specializing in controlled psychedelic substances such as natural psilocybin and MDMA, is announcing an informative webinar titled“ Know Your Drug Candidate: Safeguarding Quality in Psychedelic Therapy .” This event, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), is a crucial opportunity for clinicians, scientists, researchers, therapists, pharmacists, and regulators involved or interested in the GMP manufacturing of psychedelic drug substances.

The session will be hosted by Optimi Health Chief Science Officer, Dr. Preston A. Chase, and Director of Quality Commercial Strategies, Karina Lahnakoski. Both individuals, considered experts in their respective fields, currently lead the Company's cutting-edge science and quality assurance divisions. The webinar aims to provide invaluable educational insights into the meticulous processes involved in ensuring the quality, safety, and international supply of the Company's psychedelic drug candidates.

"Professionals aiming for a thorough grasp of the importance and impact of maintaining rigorous standards in psychedelic drug manufacturing and formulation are urged to attend," stated Chase and Lahnakoski. "Our responsibility, extending from the laboratory to the patient, is to consistently achieve and uphold the utmost quality benchmark, gauged by accountability and trust. It is paramount for Optimi to showcase its leadership in the industry by highlighting unparalleled product quality and excellence, setting a standard for the world to witness."

On December 12, 2023, Lykos, formerly known as the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public Benefit Corporation, submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) seeking approval for MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD. The FDA is expected to decide on the acceptance of the NDA by February 12, 2024. If accepted, a decision regarding the approval of the application is expected to be made within a timeframe of either six or 10 months.

This impending decision, as highlighted by Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, has the potential to reshape the industry landscape, presenting Optimi with a golden opportunity to showcase its preparedness in supplying globally validated GMP drug candidates.

Ciprick emphasizes,“Critical inquiries still exist regarding the safety, accessibility, cost, and supply of drugs necessary to meet the expected demand. We want this webinar to serve as a trustworthy guide for practitioners involved in global research and regulated patient access programs, as well as to share insights into the rigorous GMP quality standards, safety protocols, and production criteria crucial for ensuring exceptional patient care and optimal research outcomes.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi's products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

