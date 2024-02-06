Zevra Therapeutics To Present At The Oppenheimer 34Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra or the Company), a rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Additionally, members of Zevra's management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered attendees during the conference from February 13-14, 2024.



The live webcast will be available here . Following Zevra's presentation, the archived presentation will be accessible under“Events & Presentations” on the Investor Relations section of Zevra's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" zevr . To register for the conference, contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Zevra Therapeutics:

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Expanded access programs are made available by Zevra Therapeutics and its affiliates and are subject to the Company's Expanded Access Program (EAP) policy as published on its website at . Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the treating physician's discretion.

