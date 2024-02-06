Theratechnologies To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Provide Business Update

Theratechnologies will also provide further information on the Complete Response Letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in response to the Company's supplemental Biologics License Application for the F8 formulation of tesamorelin.

The call will be hosted by Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lévesque will be joined by other members of the management team, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christian Marsolais and Global Commercial Officer, Mr. John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.