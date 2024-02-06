Global Gas Meter Market Report 2023: Long-Term Outlook To 2036

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Meter Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 13.1 billion by the end of 2036 up from a revenue of about USD 6 billion in the year 2023. The gas meter market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2036.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the market include the proactive efforts put by the government to achieve energy efficiency goals by saving energy and using gas adequately. However, the rising development of smart infrastructure and rapid urbanization are also driving the market growth.

The gas meter market is segmented into various segments, which include segmentation by type, component, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into traditional gas meters, and smart gas meter. By the end of 2036, the smart gas meter segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 7.4 billion, up from a revenue of USD 3.3 billion in the year 2023, by burgeoning at a CAGR of 6.39% during the projected period.

On the basis of region, the gas meter market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of nearly USD 6 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of USD 2.4 billion. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to the rising implementation of smart gas meters and the development of smart cities.

Prominent industry leaders in the gas meter market that are included are



ABB Group

Aclara Technologies LLC.

Badger Meter Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Landis+Gyr

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Itron Inc.

Apator S.A.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

OSAKI ELECTRIC CO. Ltd.

Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd. TOYOKEIKI CO. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Preface

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions

2. The Research Procedure

2.1. Sources of Data

2.1.1. Secondary

2.1.2. Primary

2.1.2.1. Manufacturer Front

2.1.2.2. End User Front

2.1.2.3. Supplier/Distributor Front

2.2. Calculation and Derivation of Market Size

2.2.1. Top-down approach

2.2.2. Bottom-up approach

3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives

4. An Abstract of the Report

5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

5.3.1. End User Based

5.3.2. Product Based

6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities

7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

7.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

7.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

7.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

7.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

7.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits

8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

9. Economic Outlook: Japan

9.1. Limitations to Japan's Economic Recovery

9.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

9.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy

10. Impact of Recession on Japan and the Global Economy

11. Industry Value Chain Analysis

12. Industry Risk Analysis

13. Analysis on Ongoing Technology in the Global Gas Meter Market

14. Pricing Analysis

15. Industry Growth Outlook

16. End-User Analysis

17. Regional Demand Analysis

18. Porter Five Forces Analysis

