Leapcharger To Showcase Innovations At Mobility Technology Sustainability Investment Conference In The Middle East

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, will participate in the upcoming Mobility Technology Sustainability Investment Conference in the Middle East set to take place from April 30 - May 1, 2024. The event, renowned for bringing together industry pioneers and thought leaders, offers a unique platform for LeapCharger to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and explore new avenues for sustainable growth.



As a frontrunner in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure space, LeapCharger aims to leverage this conference as an opportunity to engage with potential investors, industry experts, and stakeholders. The event's focus on sustainability aligns seamlessly with LeapCharger's commitment to providing eco-friendly charging solutions that contribute to a greener future.

"Participating in the Mobility Technology Sustainability Investment Conference is a strategic move for LeapCharger. It allows us to share our vision for sustainable mobility and demonstrate how our innovative charging technologies play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation," said Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, LeapCharger CEO.“The next few months are critical to our growth and expansion, and we are working round the clock to maximize shareholder value and to reward their trust. To be able to showcase our products alongside companies such as Careem, Audi and the hundreds of other buyers, sponsors and exhibitors that will be in attendance is invaluable for our future.”

The conference provides LeapCharger with a platform to highlight its latest advancements, including intelligent charging solutions, renewable energy integration, and advancements in battery technology. Engaging in discussions with industry peers and potential investors will further strengthen LeapCharger's position in the rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape.

LeapCharger invites attendees to visit their booth to experience firsthand the transformative impact of their solutions on the future of sustainable transportation. By fostering collaboration and exchanging ideas at the conference, LeapCharger aims to forge valuable partnerships and contribute to the global transition towards a more sustainable and electric future.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company's technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger's periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

