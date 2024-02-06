Joshua Reed Appointed Iflex Stretch Studios President & CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iFlex Stretch Studios is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Reed as its next President and CEO, effective February 1, 2024. Reed succeeds James Adelman, who served as President since April, 2021 and Steve Colmar, who served as CEO since iFlex's founding. Adelman and Colmar will continue in their roles as members of iFlex's Board of Directors.Reed joins iFlex after serving as Chief Operating Officer for Inspire Franchise, LLC, based in Davie, FL, and for Xtension Envy Franchise Group, LLC, based in Scottsdale, AZ. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Operations for several franchise concepts and as District Manager for Southern California of The Joint Chiropractic.“iFlex's Board of Directors conducted a thorough search for a seasoned executive with both franchising and franchise operations experience. Josh's demonstrated abilities in these areas are welcome additions to our leadership as we continue to grow from an early-stage concept to a mature franchise development company. We are excited to welcome Josh to lead our team in this important phase of our development,” said Steve Colmar, Chairman of iFlex's Board of Directors. He added,“At the same time, we wish to thank James Adelman for his tireless service as iFlex's President during our initial start-up phase. Our plan has always been to appoint a candidate with Josh's background following the achievement of certain strategic goals. With the awarding of over 200 licenses to regional developers nationwide in just 12 months, and the commensurate growth of our internal organization, we felt Josh's appointment was both timely and strategic, and has enabled James Adelman and me to refocus our attention on the company's overall governance in our roles as directors.Reed added,“I'm excited to be joining this outstanding group of professionals, all dedicated to bringing the benefits of assisted stretching to people from all walks of life. For most, living a pain free active life (what iFlex calls“activespan”) requires increased flexibility and range of motion. That's exactly what iFlex can deliver to our clients. I look forward to leading this highly qualified and motivated team as we establish iFlex as the most convenient and affordable way for people to realize the benefits of assisted stretching across the US."For more information on franchise opportunities with iFlex Stretch Studios, please visit .About iFlexBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching -- affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit .

Lyle W Myers

Chief Development Officer

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram