Zerigo Health Appoints Eric Zerneke As New Chief Growth Officer To Expand Commercialization Efforts

Amazon Health Services alum brings 25 years of experience to fast-growing digital health company

- Lisa Rometty, Chief Executive Officer of Zerigo HealthSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zerigo Health , a digital health platform for the home treatment of chronic skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema, today announced the appointment of Eric Zerneke as the company's Chief Growth Officer.Zerneke joins Zerigo Health with more than 25 years of healthcare and technology experience. Most recently, he led business development and strategy at Amazon Health Services. Prior to his role at Amazon, he led strategic growth initiatives at Arcadia Healthcare Solutions, HealthFortis and andros. Zerneke also served as an Executive Director at athenahealth where he spearheaded the growth of their health plan business.“Eric's go-to-market experience and deep understanding of the complex healthcare ecosystem will help Zerigo Health provide our clinically proven, at-home treatment to more people living with chronic skin conditions,” said Lisa Rometty, Chief Executive Officer of Zerigo Health.“The market is searching for cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics, and we are excited Eric is joining our mission to provide more accessible, human-centered care.”“With a proven track record for helping companies grow and a passion for delivering a better consumer experience, Eric is a great addition to Zerigo's already strong leadership team. He will play a vital role in expanding our ability to deliver more convenient, affordable, and personalized care that puts people back in charge of their healthcare,” said Glen Tullman, Executive Chairman of Zerigo Health, Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent, and Managing Partner at 7wireVentures.Zerigo Health is the first clinically proven, digitally connected phototherapy solution that empowers people to better manage their chronic skin conditions, while also helping to significantly reduce the costs and risks associated with expensive pharmaceutical treatments. By coupling its FDA-cleared, handheld NB-UVB light device with a smartphone app and experienced team of health coaches, Zerigo Health puts people in charge of their care, enabling them to self-administer clinical light therapy, cost-effectively, in the convenience of their home or on-the-go. Members enjoy results comparable to in-office phototherapy with higher satisfaction than in-office visits.“Zerigo is a company that really stands out in the crowded digital health landscape for its unique focus on addressing the critical, often forgotten issue of chronic skin diseases – and even more importantly for its results,” said Zerneke.“The Zerigo Skin Health Platform not only delivers clinically proven outcomes and makes adherence to treatment easier than ever, but also enhances quality of life for people, which is what everyone struggling with chronic skin conditions wants and deserves.”Zerigo Health is backed by leading investors, including 7wireVentures, H.I.G. Capital, SV Health Investors, General Catalyst, Dragoneer, Cigna Ventures, Bluestem Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Leverage Health Solutions.About ZerigoZerigo Health offers the only comprehensive, clinically proven, at-home solution that seamlessly connects people with chronic skin conditions and providers to deliver optimal dermatological outcomes. Zerigo's precision solution is FDA-cleared for use on all skin types, and remotely treats and monitors people with chronic skin conditions using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. People benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology with personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit .The Zerigo Health Phototherapy System is an Ultraviolet Light Emitting Medical Device. It is intended for use in localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI)

