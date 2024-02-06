Introducing Tenovi Smart Watch Cellular-Connected Activity Tracking To Empower Chronic Care Patients' Health Journeys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tenovi Smart Watch: Cellular-Connected Activity Tracking

The highly accurate Tenovi Smart Watch encourages an active lifestyle for patients while tracking steps and heart rate hourly and sleep duration daily.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, U.S., February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution innovator Tenovi has released its cellular-connected Tenovi Smart Watch . Combined with the Tenovi Cellular Gateway, the Tenovi Smart Watch allows patients to automatically transmit real-time step, heart rate, and sleep duration readings to clinicians.Tenovi's Smart Watch integration with the Tenovi Cellular Gateway automatically offloads patient data when they are within range and sends that data to Tenovi through a cellular network. It enables healthcare providers to track a patient's progress toward daily goals and utilize real-time health data to make better decisions quickly. The highly accurate Tenovi Smart Watch encourages an active lifestyle for patients while tracking steps and heart rate hourly and sleep duration daily. A care manager can update the daily goal through the cellular gateway, providing a seamless experience for the patient.According to a recent study out of Australia, chronic disease patients using a smartwatch-based digital intervention after acute myocardial infarction had a 27% lower risk of all-cause hospital readmission than usual care alone [1]."We designed our smartwatch technology to empower patients with chronic conditions to take charge of their health journey," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, founder and CEO of Tenovi. "By providing real-time data and insights, our watches enable care providers to provide a more actionable and holistic care plan."Tenovi Smart Watch is now one of twenty unique cellular-connected devices automatically transmitting data through Tenovi's cellular gateway. Tenovi's proprietary cellular-connected RPM platform provides seamless data integration and fulfillment solutions for chronic care, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring companies.For more information about Tenovi remote patient monitoring devices and solutions, please visit tenovi .About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.[1] Mattison, G., Canfell, O. J., Forrester, D. L., Dobbins, C., Smith, D. J., Reid, D. W., & Sullivan, C. (2023). A step in the right direction: the potential role of smartwatches to support chronic disease prevention in health care. Medical Journal of Australia, 218(9), 384–388.

Janice Murphy

Tenovi

...