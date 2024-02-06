Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market To Accumulate A Valuation Of USD 61.5 Billion By 2030, Advancing At A 13.4% CAGR | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market was valued USD 25.5 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 61.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market” , by Therapy Type (Cell Therapy {Stem Cell Therapy, Non-stem Cell Therapy}, CAR-T Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineered Product), Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunological Disorder, Neuro-Neuromuscular Diseases, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 25.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 61.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 13.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Therapy Type , Indication , Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Bluebird Bio, Inc. Novartis AG UniQure N.V. Celgene Corporation Gilead Lifesciences, Inc. Kolon TissueGene, Inc. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. MEDIPOST Vericel Corporation PHARMICELL Co., Ltd Organogenesis Inc.

Market Overview

The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) market represents an innovative frontier in the field of healthcare, characterized by the development and application of advanced therapies designed to address complex and often rare medical conditions. ATMPs encompass a diverse range of cutting-edge treatments, including gene therapies, cell therapies, and tissue-engineered products. These therapies aim to revolutionize the treatment landscape by leveraging the inherent capabilities of living cells and genetic materials to combat diseases at their roots. Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals, ATMPs have the potential to offer personalized and precise interventions, targeting specific genetic or cellular abnormalities. The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market represents a transformative force in healthcare, offering groundbreaking solutions for conditions that were once considered incurable. With the potential to revolutionize treatment paradigms, ATMPs signify a new era in personalized medicine. As research and development efforts continue to unfold, the market opportunities are poised to expand, driven by scientific advancements, an aging population, and a regulatory landscape that fosters innovation in this groundbreaking sector of the pharmaceutical industry.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Rare Diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases worldwide serves as a significant driver for the ATMP market. Traditional treatment options often fall short in addressing these conditions, creating a substantial unmet medical need. Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products, with their personalized and targeted approaches, offer promising solutions for patients facing limited or no treatment alternatives. As the global population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the demand for innovative therapeutic interventions, particularly those with curative potential, continues to grow. The ATMP market is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, providing hope and improved outcomes for individuals suffering from conditions that were historically challenging to treat effectively.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Scientific advancements and understanding of molecular basis

Increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases Supportive regulatory environment and accelerated approval processes

Opportunities:



Global aging population and degenerative conditions

Expanded applications in oncology and rare diseases Technological integration and manufacturing advancements

Expanded Applications in Oncology and Rare Diseases

A significant market opportunity for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) lies in the expanded applications within oncology and rare diseases. The personalized and targeted nature of ATMPs positions them as promising candidates for treating various types of cancer, including those with genetic mutations that have been historically challenging to address with conventional therapies. Moreover, the rare disease landscape presents a substantial opportunity for ATMPs to provide life-changing treatments where limited or no options exist. The ability to tailor therapies to specific genetic and cellular abnormalities opens avenues for developing breakthrough treatments for rare genetic disorders, offering hope to patients and caregivers. As the understanding of disease genetics continues to deepen, the ATMP market has the potential to significantly impact the oncology and rare disease spaces, addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes.

The market for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products is dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant force in the advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP) industry. The robust growth in this region is substantiated by the escalating number of clinical trials, particularly in the United States, contributing to the overall expansion of the ATMP sector. The regulatory landscape in various North American countries has played a pivotal role, introducing frameworks and guidelines conducive to the development and commercialization of ATMPs. These regulations focus on expediting approval processes, ensuring patient safety, and fostering a climate that encourages investment and innovation in this transformative field. Notably, as of March 2021, the United States alone accounted highest share of the total ongoing global clinical trials for gene therapy, signifying a substantial influx of investments and propelling revenue generation in the market.

Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is poised for remarkable growth, anticipating the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This surge in growth can be attributed to a significant increase in healthcare expenditure in the region, leading to heightened investments in research and development activities related to advanced therapy medicinal products. This increased investment has facilitated the creation of novel and innovative products and technologies, thereby fostering market expansion. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed notable advancements in gene editing technologies, stem cell research, and genetic engineering. Collaborations among academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players are playing a pivotal role in promoting research and development within the ATMP sector. This collaborative approach has accelerated innovation, further contributing to the rapid expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region. The flourishing healthcare landscape and strategic collaborations position the region as a key player in the global ATMP industry, reflecting a dynamic and promising market trajectory.

The tissue engineered product segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The dominance of the market is attributed to the tissue-engineered product segment, driven by the integration of tissue-engineered products or procedures into the core of medical and treatment practices, particularly in cases requiring the functional restoration of diseased or injured body parts. Over recent years, this segment has garnered substantial attention, as evident from a notable surge in publications, research studies, clinical trials, and translational products. The continuous evolution of technologies and products designed to advance the tissue engineering process significantly contributes to the growth of this segment. As an illustration, in October 2022, The League of European Research Universities (LERU) announced a collaborative effort among its members, including Lund University, Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC), and Skne University Hospital, aimed at advancing research, education, and development within the realm of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

Conversely, the CAR-T therapy segment is rapidly gaining momentum in the space and is anticipated to record the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Key industry players like Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb are strategically focusing on extending the global reach of their CAR-T products. For instance, Novartis AG achieved approval for its Kymriah from the Health Sciences Authority, marking Singapore's first commercially approved CAR-T therapy.

Segmentations Analysis of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: -



By Therapy Type:



Cell Therapy





Stem Cell Therapy



Non-stem Cell Therapy



CAR-T Therapy



Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineered Product

By Indication:



Oncology



Cardiovascular Diseases



Immunological Disorder



Neuro-Neuromuscular Diseases

Others

By Distribution Channel :



Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

