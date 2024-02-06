(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Bridge aspires to create a powerful, advanced, & dynamic online medical infrastructure to improve the current healthcare system for the citizens of Africa.

LONDON W1W 7LT, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MY BRIDGE INTERNATIONAL UK (MBI) is a registered non-governmental /nonprofit organization with the United Kingdom Charity Commission with registration no.- 1192169 on the 5th of November 2020, United States Government- (UEI & SAM), European Union- (PADDOR), African Union respectively in 2023 with physical head office at 85 Great Portland Street, 1st Floor, London W1W 7LT. With a staff strength of over 5 and 10 volunteers, we have implemented 0 projects since registration focused on delivering solutions to reshape the medical infrastructure in the African Healthcare System.Our strategic approach has been to reshape the medical infrastructure in the African Healthcare System through delivery of medical equipment from manufacturers in the developed countries like UK and USA to Health facilities in Africa where the equipment are needed to ensure adequate and correct Healthcare is delivered to the African population. With an overarching goal of transforming the African Healthcare System by 80% annually.This ambitious goal requires support, synergy, partnerships, collaboration, learning processes and an adaptation management process to achieve. In the summer of 2022, our organization shifted its focus towards addressing the challenges faced by the African Healthcare system. We identified various areas within the current system that we found to be inadequate and began our quest to seek a robust and viable solution to help reshape the medical infrastructure in the African Continent. The digital system that we envision is the beginning of what we truly believe to be a positive step forward in providing dynamic medical support.

Jean-Michel Tchamba

My Bridge International UK

email us here

+44 20 3813 9086

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube