Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Value With Status And Outlook 2021 To 2025

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market . However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.

Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.

Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and UCB S.A.

Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Cancer Pain Market by Drug Type (Opioids, Non-opioids, and Nerve Blockers), and Disease Indication (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Biologics, and Others), Type (Prescription, and OTC), and Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Injectable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

