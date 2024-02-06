               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Police Register FIR After Video Of Groom's Father Firing Bullets At Wedding Celebration Goes Viral In Delhi


2/6/2024 7:30:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi Police registered a case after a video of a man firing bullets in the air during a wedding celebration on February 4, went viral on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place in East Delhi's Gharoli Village.

In the video, the man, who is the father of the groom, is seen brandishing a pistol and recklessly firing bullets in the air during the marriage function.

“A video of firing in a marriage in Kumhar Basti, Gharoli Village, Gazipur was posted on X. The marriage of one Nikki was to be solemnised on February 4,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the celebratory gun fire took place when the baraat was about to leave for Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.“The person seen in the video firing the weapon was identified as one Satpal (50), the father of the groom,” said the officer.

“A case under Sections 25(9) Arms Act and 336 of the IPC has been registered against him. The accused has a valid pistol licence,” the officer added.

