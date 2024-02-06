India pledges to tackle population increase defiance

(MENAFN) India, the world's most populous country, is set to establish a high-powered committee to address the multifaceted challenges arising from "fast population growth and demographic changes." This significant move was unveiled as part of India's interim budget, presented on Thursday, in anticipation of upcoming national elections later this year.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation, disclosed that the proposed committee would focus on comprehensively addressing population-related challenges and formulating strategic recommendations for the government. Emphasizing the initiative's alignment with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which aspires to propel the nation into a developed status by 2047, Sitharaman outlined the crucial role of the committee in shaping India's demographic trajectory.



This development unfolds amid legislative efforts to enact laws aimed at controlling population growth. Members of Parliament affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), namely Rajendra Agrawal and Rakesh Sinha, had previously introduced separate bills targeting population regulation. However, as of now, neither of these bills has been passed into law.



Simultaneously, India's much-anticipated new census, which has been delayed for several years, is poised to provide updated demographic insights. The most recent demographic data available is from the 2011 census. Despite concerns voiced by top Indian officials about the population surge, the fifth round of India's National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), released in 2022, indicated a decline in female fertility levels below the replacement fertility level in nearly all Indian states. Notably, India surpassed China in population size last year, according to United Nations (UN) data. This comprehensive approach to addressing population challenges reflects India's commitment to navigating the complex dynamics of demographic shifts in its pursuit of sustainable development.



