America clears possible aircraft sale to India among killing plan allegations

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States has given the green light for the sale of 31 drones and associated equipment to India, totaling nearly USD4 billion. This decision comes amid recent reports suggesting a potential delay in Congress, attributed to New Delhi's alleged involvement in a murder plot against a Sikh activist based in New York.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Thursday that the State Department had granted approval for the proposed deal, encompassing the sale of 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), along with related weapons, electronics, spare parts, and accessories. The formal notification to the United States Congress was made on February 1, with the DSCA emphasizing that this transaction would enhance India's capabilities to address "current and future threats," specifically by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in maritime operational zones.



While the announcement of this drone procurement deal was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June 2023, discussions on the matter trace back to 2018. India has consistently expressed interest in acquiring weaponized drones from the United States, but bureaucratic hurdles have caused delays in finalizing the agreement.



Interestingly, the State Department's approval comes just two days after reports emerged in the Indian media, indicating that the United States Congress had temporarily stalled the deal.



Allegations of certain members expressing discontent over an alleged murder plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based lawyer and founder of Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist group banned in India, have fueled controversy and raised questions about the diplomatic dynamics surrounding the high-stakes drone agreement.





