India`s space program deploys plutonium pellets to activate tasks

(MENAFN) India's space program, led by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has become a source of national pride, with recent achievements capturing the world's attention. Amidst these triumphs, the ISRO harbors technological secrets, including a well-guarded nuclear innovation that holds the key to future cosmic voyages.



In the realm of science fiction, the Hollywood blockbuster 'The Martian' showcases the use of Plutonium in the form of Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (RTGs) to sustain life on Mars.



This fictional representation mirrors a real-world application, where RTGs harness the power of Plutonium-238's radioactive decay to generate electricity. This unique substance emits a continuous and steady heat, making it an ideal choice for powering deep-space missions.



The concept of RTGs has been integral to space exploration, notably used by both the erstwhile USSR and the United States. Plutonium-238 has played a crucial role in generating electricity for an array of spacecraft, from scientific experiments deployed during the Apollo missions to durable robotic explorers like the Curiosity Mars rover and the far-reaching Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft, currently at the outer limits of our solar system.



Unlike Soviet missions that utilized alternative isotopes for short-duration voyages, NASA and other space agencies have leveraged the enduring heat emitted by Plutonium-238 for prolonged space exploration missions. The ISRO has embraced this nuclear technology, holding the promise of sustained power for upcoming cosmic journeys.



This revelation opens a new chapter in India's space odyssey, showcasing its commitment to cutting-edge technologies and its aspiration to join the ranks of space-faring nations. As the ISRO continues to unveil its technological prowess, the use of nuclear power in space missions marks a significant milestone, propelling India further into the cosmos and inspiring a new era of exploration.







