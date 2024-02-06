Kuwaiti Artists: Workshops And Exhibitions Stimulate Creativity, Refine Talents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti artists participating in the second "Gulf Ceramics" exhibition in Bahrain said on Tuesday that Gulf workshops and exhibitions stimulate creativity and talents by exchanging cultural knowledge and experiences.

In a statement to KUNA, Kuwaiti potters said that it is a great opportunity to introduce the Kuwaiti Ceramic House - Al Ghaith House, and its activities and history.

Dr. Jamila Al-Salem, a Kuwaiti pottery artist, said that the exhibition includes variety of artworks and expressed her gratitude to the organizers for the opportunity to get to meet other pottery artists from the GCC.

She explained that during the participation in the exhibition, she presented pieces of art with modern contemporary features that reflect love, peace and human feelings, expressing hope that one day her works would be known worldwide.

Abdulaziz Al-Khabaz, another Kuwaiti pottery artist, praised the displayed pieces and the creativity of the participants.

Al-Khabaz participated with three paintings, the first was (Dalmunia) that represented the link between Kuwait and Bahrain, the second was (Kuwaiti clay) and the third (ancient craftsmanship).

The Kuwaiti pottery, Taliah Al-Khars, said that she is keen on presenting art pieces inspired by Arabic calligraphy to preserve the existence of this art and that she uses safe materials out of honesty and sincerity in her work.

The Bahraini pottery artist, Mohsen Al-Titun, the general coordinator of the exhibition, told KUNA that after the success of the first ceramic exhibition, the festival has expanded this year to attract artists from all Gulf countries.

He pointed out that Bahrain, as a large and wide artistic arena, embraced a brilliant group of professional Gulf potters, noting that the exhibition is an opportunity for dialogue and exchange of ideas and experiences, and this is the main objective of its establishment.

Dima Al-Quraini, an official from the Kuwaiti Ceramic House which is under the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, participated in the exhibition and gave a lecture.

Seven Kuwaiti pottery artists participated in the exhibition with distinguishable works of art, Dr. Jamila Al-Salem, Ali Al-Awad, Fawaz Al-Duwaish, Taliah Al-Khars, Abdulaziz Al-Khabbaz, Moayed Al-Thalith and Hassan Al-Najat. (end)

