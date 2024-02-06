South Africa: Progress In The Nation's Recovery And Rebuilding Documented In Summary Five-Year Review

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Progress in South Africa's recovery and rebuilding since 2019 has been documented in a new Presidency publication on the impact of the Sixth Administration's focus on addressing the immediate challenges facing South Africa and putting in place the foundations for better lives and sustainable growth into the future.

Leave No One Behind 2024 – A Five Year Review outlines in summary form the progress made in growing the economy and jobs; fighting corruption; tackling poverty; developing human capital; providing quality health care for all; fighting crime, violence and instability; making communities safer; and investing in infrastructure.

The publication is an exercise in accountability and draws attention to the collective efforts of Government and social partners to improve conditions in the country under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

