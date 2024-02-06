Window Hero Expands Into Idaho With New Boise Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owner Clay Taylor will debut his new business at the Building Owners and Managers Association show this month

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero , a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, will debut its new Boise location with a booth at the Building Owners and Managers Association of Idaho's Commercial Real Estate Symposium on Feb. 13 at the Boise Centre East.

Window Hero Boise owner Clay Taylor will be on hand at the event to introduce the company to local builders, property managers and real estate professionals.

"We want to beautify Boise one neighborhood at a time," Taylor said. "In addition to making sure we provide the best service to our clients, we also want to be good stewards of this community. We'd like to focus on properties here that need a little extra care and upkeep. We'd like to have the community vote on those properties that need cleaning most and then provide those properties with an exterior clean and even do some light yard work to help bring a beautiful aesthetic to our area."

Taylor is originally from San Jose, California, but has called Boise his home for more than 30 years. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, and has a background in customer service.

He also served as a building maintenance manager for 10 years and has experience in the cleaning and restoration of windows, tile, concrete, carpeting and wood floors as a result of this experience.

But it is his love of Boise that made him want to open a business in the area after working for several larger companies for most of his professional life.

"I fell in love with the outdoors and mountains here," said Taylor.. "The people in our community are so friendly and willing to help their neighbors. It's the perfect place to contribute to my neighbors in a positive way while giving me a chance to grow my Window Hero location."

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing and solar panel cleaning. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

Window Hero Boise serves Boise, Boise Hills Village, Eagle, Garden City and Hidden Springs, Idaho. For more information about Window Hero Boise, please visit .

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.

