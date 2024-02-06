Trueblue's Peoplemanagement Brands Receive Clearlyrated 2024 Best Of Staffing Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clients recognize brands for excellence in client service three years in a row

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue's (NYSE: TBI ) PeopleManagement is pleased to announce that its three brands - Staff Management | SMX, SIMOS Solutions and Centerline Drivers - have been recognized by the ClearlyRated 2024 Best of Staffing Awards for superior service to customers. Centerline Drivers and SIMOS Solutions have won the award for the third year in a row.

The award surveys customers about their satisfaction with various areas of the business. Staff Management | SMX is a Diamond winner for the fourth year in a row, which recognizes companies who have been on the Clearly Rated Best of Staffing list for more than five consecutive years.

"This repeated recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers year after year and reflects our entire team's hard work and dedication," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "As we celebrate this achievement with gratitude, we remain steadfast in our mission to connect people and work."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent and internal employees.

"Our teams always go the extra mile to prioritize exceptional service for our customers, and I am grateful our PeopleManagement brands were recognized for their outstanding work once again," said Jerry Wimer, General Manager of Onsite Staffing, Acting President of PeopleManagement and SVP of TrueBlue.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on

ClearlyRated," said Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About PeopleManagement

PeopleManagement

is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in onsite and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses-Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX-PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at .

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction

research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated

utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms

measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more about their company and process here.

