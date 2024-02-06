Smart Electric Heater Market Surges To USD 3.9 Billion By 2030, Reflecting An 13.6% Growth | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Smart Electric Heater Market was valued USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Smart Electric Heater Market” , by Product Type (Ceramic Heaters, Convection Heaters, Infrared Heaters, Electric Radiators, and Others ), Power (500W,1000W,1800W Others), Technology ( Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others) Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Smart Electric Heater Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 3.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 13.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type , Power , T echnology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bradford White Danfoss Sample of Companies Covered Glen Dimplex Group Honeywell International Inc. Kaz USA, Inc.

Market Overview

The Global smart electric heater market occupies a pivotal role in the residential, and commercial buildings, offering convenience and room heating solutions to consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of products, including Ceramic Heaters, Convection Heaters, Infrared Heaters, Electric Radiators, and Others for smart heating rooms. The demand for smart electric heaters has surged due to factors such as changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and a growing focus on energy-saving solutions. smart heaters provide energy consumption data that helps you track your energy use in real-time. This data will help you make savings wherever possible. Smart heater has features like adaption operation this function allows your heater to learn how long it takes to reach specific temperatures. When this feature is used, the heater pre-heats your room, so it remains perfectly heated at the right time. The main reasons for driving these markets are the rise in the adoption of novel technology, Smart electric heaters are easy to use and operate quite, Growth in the research and development of smart technologies, and Reduction in carbon footprints as compared to traditional electric heaters. Opportunities for this market are to focus on the use of renewable energy sources.

Major Vendors in the Global Smart Electric Heater Market:



Bradford White

Danfoss

Glen Dimplex Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Kaz USA, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Rheen Manufacturing Company

Robert Bosch GmbH Zehnder Group AG

Rise in the adoption of novel technology

One of the primary drivers for the global Smart Electric Heater Market is the significant shift in consumer lifestyles. The fast-paced nature of modern life has led to an increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use smart heater options. Consumers, especially in urban areas, are facing time constraints due to traditional heaters, they need to be on or off manually, and there is no Bluetooth or wifi connectivity no geofencing sensors, and no open winder sensors. As a result, there is a growing preference for smart heaters that are easy-to-use solutions. The convenience offered by smart heaters aligns with the need for quick, and digital solutions. This trend is further heightened by the rising number of dual-income households and the increasing urbanization worldwide. Manufacturers in the smart electric sector are capitalizing on this trend by innovating and introducing a diverse range of products that cater to different room conditions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rise in adoption of novel technology

Smart electric heaters are easy to use and operate quite

Growth in the research and development of smart technologies Reduction in carbon footprints as compared to traditional electric heater

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Integration of AI and machine learning

Collaboration with E-commerce Pairing smart heaters with a green energy source

Pairing smart heaters with a green energy source

While the majority of current electricity generation relies on burning fossil fuels, there is a growing emphasis on shifting towards renewable energy sources. Smart Electric heaters are already recognized as an environmentally friendly option for heating, but their energy efficiency can be further enhanced by integrating them with green energy sources. With the increasing accessibility of renewable energy in the UK, powering your heating systems with clean energy becomes a viable way to reduce both carbon emissions and high energy costs. The surge in electric vehicle charging reflects a broader trend of individuals seeking ways to trim household expenses and minimize their carbon footprint. Smart electric heating presents an opportunity to achieve both objectives. With a 100% efficiency rating, Smart electric heating surpasses its traditional gas counterpart in energy efficiency. The beginning of smart home technologies has further elevated the role of smart electric heating, especially with devices like WiFi heaters. These innovations enhance the overall efficiency and functionality of homes by allowing room-specific adjustments, thereby minimizing wasted energy consumption in households and offices.

North America dominates the market for Ready-to-Eat Food.

North America emerges as the dominant force in the global Smart Electric Heater Market, with the United States leading in both consumption and market share. This regional supremacy can be attributed to the widespread adoption of hectic lifestyles, a strong culture of convenience, and the well-established Smart Electric Heater industry.

Asia-Pacific, particularly India, is emerging as a significant player with substantial growth prospects in the Smart Electric Heater Market. India's market is fueled by a growing urban population, rising disposable incomes, and a shift towards embracing innovative products. The convenience aspect resonates well with the fast-paced urban lifestyle in countries like India, where smart electric heaters are gaining increasing popularity. Furthermore, the incorporation of features such as Open-window Sensors, Home Assistant Compatibility, Geofencing Sensors, and advancements in distribution channels contribute significantly to the market's expansion. The Middle East and Africa also stand out as noteworthy regions where the demand for convenient heater solutions is on the upswing, driven by evolving lifestyles and a growing working-class population. South Africa, in particular, exhibits promise as a market with high growth potential, propelled by ongoing urbanization trends.

The Electric Radiators Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global market for Smart Electric Heaters, the Product type segment covers a variety of categories, including Ceramic Heaters, Convection Heaters, Infrared Heaters, Electric Radiators, and others. An electric radiator is among the most prevalent forms of electrical heating. These systems use a metal heating element housed within the unit to generate heat energy, projecting it into the room. Electric radiators transfer heat to a thermal component, typically oil or ceramic, to disperse warmth throughout the space. The heat emitted by electric radiators is akin to central heating systems, yet these units are standalone and do not necessitate extensive hardwired installations. Most electric radiators produce half of their heat through convection, with the remainder released as radiant heat, creating a comfortable warmth that lingers even after the heater is turned off. Due to these attributes, electric radiators are widely favored for installation in numerous households.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:



By Product Type



Ceramic Heaters



Convection Heaters



Infrared Heaters



Electric Radiators

Others

By Power



500W



1000W



1800W

Others

By Technology



Wi-Fi



Bluetooth

Others

Application



Residential



Commercial

Others

By Region



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

