Media Advisory: National Livestream Presentation On Wear Red Canada Day, February 13


2/6/2024 7:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and the public are invited to learn about the current state of women's cardiovascular health in Canada and the actions that need to be taken to achieve equitable care in 2024.

The Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre (CWHHC) at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) and its national alliance of experts and advocates will present a livestream webinar on February 13 as part of scheduled programming planned for Wear Red Canada Day. Events held across the country will serve to remind Canadians – especially Canadian women – to be mindful, curious, and proactive in the management of their heart health and wellness. For a complete list of Wear Red Canada initiatives and programming, visit wearredcanada .

A“must-see” presentation for all Canadians

Title: Lessons Learned and Recommendations to Ensure Equitable Care for Women with Cardiovascular Disease in Canada

Date and time: Tuesday, February 13, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Event summary: The Canadian Women's Heart Health Alliance (CWHHA) ATLAS webinar will summarize the existing education and research on cardiovascular disease in Canadian women, knowledge gaps to guide future research; and recommend prioritizing women's heart health in research, leading to systemic changes in education and public health policies. This webinar will also highlight a person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease (Helen Robert) and the importance of engaging patient partners in research.

Please register to attend the webinar on Zoom .

Expert speakers:

  • Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen , PhD, MSc
    Acting Chair, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA
    Director, Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre and Prevention and Wellness Centre
    Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation
    University of Ottawa Heart Institute
    Ottawa, ON
  • Helen Robert, B.Comm, CCP
    Patient Advocate Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA
    Person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease
    Ottawa, ON
  • Dr. Christine Pacheco, MD, MSc, FRCPC
    Healthcare Professional Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA
    Cardiologist, Pierre-Boucher Hospital and University of Montréal Hospital Centre
    Faculty Member, Department of Medicine, University of Montréal
    Clinical Investigator-Researcher, Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier de Université de Montréal
    Montréal, QC
  • Dr. Colleen Norris, PhD, MSc, BScN, RN, FAHA, FCAHS
    Past Chair, Health Systems and Policy Working Group, CWHHA
    Associate Dean of Research,
    Professor and Clinician Scientist, Faculties of Nursing, Medicine and Dentistry, and School of Public Health, University of Alberta
    Scientific Director, Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Strategic Clinical Network
    Fellow, American Heart Association
    Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Sciences
    Edmonton, AB
  • Dr. Jill Bruneau, PhD, NP, CC(N)C
    Assistant Professor
    Faculty of Nursing
    Memorial University of Newfoundland
    St. John's, NFLD
  • Dr. Martha Gulati MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FESC
    President-Elect
    American Society for Preventive Cardiology
    Los Angeles, CA, USA
  • Dr. Najah Adreak MD, MSc
    Trainee Representative, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA
    Clinical Researcher, Study Coordinator in Pediatric cCardiology, BC Children's Hospital
    National CAPSNet Data Registry Coordinator, Pediatric Surgery
    University of British Columbia (Vancouver Campus)
    Vancouver, BC
  • Dr. Sharon Mulvagh, MD, FRCPC, FACC, FAHA, FASE
    Past Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Working Group, CWHHA
    Co-Director, Women's Heart Health Clinic, QEII Health Sciences Centre
    Professor of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS
    Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic
    Rochester, MN, USA
  • Dr. Tracey Colella, RN, PhD
    Clinician Scientist, KITE | Toronto Rehab | University Health Network, Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation Program
    Associate Professor, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, University of Toronto
    Toronto, ON
  • Kiera Liblik, Bsc (Hons)
    Clinical Trainee
    Queen's University School of Medicine
    Master's Student, Translational Medicine Program
    Queen's University
    Kingston, ON

Quotes

  • “Women's heart health in Canada remains a pressing concern due to inadequate levels of awareness, diagnosis, treatment, research, and support. Significant effort is needed to address these disparities and to ensure equitable care for all women and men,” said Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen , a scientist and director of the Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre at the UOHI, and acting chair of the CWHHA executive steering committee.
  • “As women, we must understand our risks, recognize symptoms, and advocate for better care. It is crucial for us to listen to our bodies and to educate ourselves, and for healthcare providers to recognize our differences and respond accordingly with gender-specific care,” said Helen Robert , a heart attack survivor and patient advocate co-chair of the Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Group with the CWHHA.“Together, there is a lot we can all do to help reduce the risk. Heart disease is largely preventable.”

Media opportunities

To request an interview with a spokesperson from the Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre at the UOHI and the Canadian Women's Heart Health Alliance, please contact the liaison below.

Media contact

Leigh B. Morris
Communications Officer
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
613-316-6409 (cell)
...


