Olema Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”,“Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. ET. Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Breast & Lung Cancer at TD Cowen's 44 th Annual Health Care Conference at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET. Olema management will attend the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit in Miami, FL, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
A live webcast of the Fireside Chat and panel and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" olem . The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.
About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at .
Contact:
Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
...
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107815855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.