Stukent Announces New CEO To Drive Continued Growth And Innovation In Education Technology

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stukent®, a leading innovator in business education technology, today announced the appointment of Jim Holm as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in scaling education and technology companies, Mr. Holm is poised to accelerate Stukent's growth and impact in the years ahead. Stukent is a portfolio company of Tritium Partners.



Founded by marketing professor and entrepreneur Stuart Draper, Stukent has revolutionized business education over the past decade. Its award-winning courseware and immersive SimternshipsTM - simulations that mimic real-world business environments - equip students with relevant skills for career success. Stukent has already helped over a million students worldwide prepare for the modern workforce.

Mr. Draper will remain an integral part of Stukent as a courseware author and board member. "Stukent has played a key role in shaping the future of business education," he said. "We've helped educators prepare students for the world they'll face, and Jim is the perfect leader to take us to the next level. He possesses a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to the company's values and mission, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as our new CEO."

Mr. Holm is a seasoned executive who has spent more than two decades scaling education and technology companies. Previously, he was CEO at Examity and General Manager at Certiport, both educational technology-enabled assessment and certification companies, and he has served on the board of directors for multiple companies in the education and technology space.

"Joining Stukent and contributing to its mission to 'help educators help students help the world' is incredibly inspiring," said Mr. Holm. "I'm eager to collaborate with this talented team and to build upon Stukent's success. We will continue to disrupt the business education space through innovative, hands-on learning experiences."

About Stukent

Stukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative first-in-the-world SimternshipsTM for the business, marketing, and communication industries. These simulations and courseware are used by over 6,500 institutions of secondary and primary education across 80 countries. Stukent was founded in 2014 by Stuart Draper with a mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID. To learn more, visit

About Tritium Partners

Founded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With nearly $1.5 billion of committed capital raised, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to strive to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in internet marketplaces, supply chain and logistics, fintech and financial services, software, data and analytics, and tech-enabled business services companies. For more information, please visit .