Edge Zero Launches North American Expansion At Distributech 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 26th, Edge Zero, an Australia-based energy technology company that provides real-time visibility and management of the low voltage (LV) electric grid, will launch its expansion into the North American market at the DistribuTECH International 2024 Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company will be exhibiting at the show in booth #3584 and will co-host Energy Transition: A Close-up Look at Australia with Schneider Electric.Edge Zero brings a wealth of knowledge of grid visibility and reliability to the North American market. The company has deployed LV sensors across utilities representing over 65% of the Australian grid, the largest interconnected grid in the world. The company's Chief Executive Officer Richard McIndoe, Chief Technology Officer Nathan Oxley, and recently appointed Chief Revenue Officer, North America Jonathan“J.T.” Thompson will be in attendance for the duration of the show, sharing Edge Zero's proven solution and conducting demos of the company's LV Sensor platform, EdgeConnectedTM.As part of Energy Transition, Edge Zero will be hosting informational presentations and panel discussions with senior executives from five major Australian utility networks. The executives will share their experience integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) into their respective networks, working toward a carbon-neutral grid while ensuring resiliency and reliability for Australian customers.“Australia has moved from relying on centralized coal generation for 95% of its electricity to becoming the nation with the highest penetration of rooftop solar in the world,” stated Jonathan“J.T.” Thompson, Edge Zero's Chief Revenue Officer.“DistribuTECH's Energy Transition event will allow us to bring the lessons learned, wealth of experience and proven solutions that Edge Zero and its partners provide directly to North American utilities.”The event serves as an opportunity to compare the Australian experience with challenges facing domestic utilities as customers electrify and adopt more DERs. For example, more than one in three Australian households have installed solar panels, with distributed solar achieving 85% customer adoption in some regions. Edge Zero has been managing power quality, reliability and customer satisfaction alongside its utility partners through this transition.Energy Transition: A Close-up Look at Australia marks the first time that DistribuTECH has explored a major international market with leaders from its energy utilities. The event will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM ET in Orange County Convention Center Room W313. Edge Zero encourages interested parties to set aside time to take advantage of this unique opportunity and help the company celebrate its North American venture. The event will be followed by networking and cocktails sponsored by Schneider Electric.RSVP to Energy Transition: A Close-up Look at Australia here .###About Edge Zero: Edge Zero supplies proprietary low-voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to utilities in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil and South East Asia. Edge Zero technology provides real time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low voltage electricity grid for major utilities in Australia, representing over 7 million end customers. Edge Zero's proprietary“EdgeConnectedTM” software enables the utilities to manage and control operation in real time of customer solar, battery and EV charging assets within the physical constraints of the electricity grid.

Jonathan Thompson

Edge Zero

+1 832-475-7272

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn