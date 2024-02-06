Experior Financial Group Inc., Welcomes Jeff Whiteside As CFO/CCO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Whiteside CFO/CCO Experior Financial Group Inc.

Experior Financial Group Inc. Logo

Jeff Whiteside, former CFO/CCO of EXp Realty joins Experior Financial Group Inc.

- CEO & Co-founder, Jamie PrickettGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc is thrilled to announce the addition of Jeff Whiteside as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Collaboration Officer (CCO) and member of the Board of Directors of the company. Mr. Whiteside brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Experior, and his joining the executive leadership team is expected to further strengthen the company's financial, collaboration, functions, and expansion goals.Mr. Whiteside's successful track record in sectors such as e-commerce, SaaS, information technology, financial services, manufacturing, real estate and construction, automotive fleet management, and auctions is sure to benefit Experior Financial Group Inc. as it grows rapidly with its recent expansion into the USA. He possesses a wealth of knowledge in international expansion, exemplified by his significant experience at his previous company, eXp World Holdings, where he successfully led the company's initial entry into international markets and contributed to their growth as they expanded into 24 countries worldwide.With an impressive and extensive background, Jeff Whiteside has a proven track record of driving financial success, top performance and growth. His strategic mindset and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with Experior's commitment to providing exceptional financial services and the company's goal to become the biggest and best financial services company in the world.Commenting on the appointment, Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group Inc, stated, "We are excited to welcome Jeff to Experior as our new CFO/CCO. Jeff's extensive experience and leadership in not only the financial industry but multiple industries make him an excellent addition to our team. We believe his insights and strategic vision will play a key role in advancing Experior's goals and maintaining our commitment to excellence."President Lee-Ann Prickett stated,“Jeff has a tremendous background. I believe his goals, and values seem aligned with the company's which can only mean great things to come. Bringing on someone of his caliber is an achievement in itself, but I have no doubt it is the right move, and I am keeping my expectations very high. We believe he will be an invaluable asset to the company."In his new role, Mr. Whiteside will collaborate across the company to scale and drive sustained growth globally.Jeff Whiteside expressed his enthusiasm about joining Experior, saying, "I am thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of Experior Financial Group team, a company known for its dedication to innovation, client success, and financial excellence. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the organization and working with the talented team at Experior."About Experior Financial Group Inc:Experior Financial Group Inc., is a Managing General Agency that provides top-notch financial services to agents and clients. It celebrates 10 years in Canada and 4 years as an IMO in the USA. The company is committed to delivering innovative and personalized financial solutions to help clients achieve their goals while providing ongoing training and support for agents to excel.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Joanna St JacquesMarketing DirectorExperior Financial Group Inc...519-826-0770 ext 122

